Ontario Man Steals Bus, Finishes the Route Anyway

A 36-year-old man in Hamilton, Ontario, stole a city bus and then proceeded to drive it exactly the way you’re supposed to. He continued making stops as if the whole theft was really just an excuse to live out a lifelong dream of being a bus driver.

According to Fox4 KDFW, it started around 9 p.m. on Nov. 11, when a Hamilton Street Railway bus pulled into a terminal and the driver stepped off for what police called “a short break.” In that tiny window of time was an opportunity for the bus thief. He climbed aboard, shut the doors, and took off with all of the bus’s passengers still on board.

From here, you’d imagine a Speed kind of scenario, where a crazed madman is holding a bus of regular, everyday folks from all walks of life hostage until his demands are met. Nothing of the sort occurred. In fact, the riders got some decent customer service from the criminal who just commandeered their public vehicle. People got on. People got off. Apparently, the bus passengers were so unfazed that when one prospective rider tried to board with an expired bus pass, the imposter driver denied them entry, as the bus thief was seemingly role-playing as a real-life bus driver, strictly staying in character.

The rules are the rules, and you have to stick to them, even when the driver is in the midst of committing grand theft auto and kidnapping. Police followed the bus and eventually brought it to a safe stop. The suspect was arrested without much fuss. The bus itself was completely undamaged, and no passengers were harmed.

“He did a great job,” said Hamilton Police’s Trevor McKenna. “It’s comical, but at the same time it’s serious. We’re thankful nobody was hurt.”

Some people in this world are truly blessed with a special gift. For some, it’s shooting an orange ball into a hoop. For others, it’s commandeering a city bus in such a way that you get props from the cops.

The man now faces charges including theft over $5,000, possession over $5,000, obstructing police, and driving while prohibited.