Optician Arrested After Offering Stolen Glasses to Clients in Exchange for Sex

An absolutely bonkers story comes from Delaware County, just outside the city of Philadelphia, where an optician offered sex at least 30 separate times in exchange for free eyeglasses to his clients.

According to 6 ABC, investigators discovered 40-year-old Brian Steiner of Philly Vision Care, as the man responsible for putting out for his clients so that they could receive free glasses, waive charges, and avoid co-pays. He is being charged with sexual assault, threat of rape, indecent assault, false imprisonment, prostitution, stalking, theft, and harassment, according to The Delco Times. The courts are throwing the book at him.

His bail was set at $250,000, which hasn’t been met. He is now in prison and awaiting a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25.

If you’re wondering how he was giving our free items left and right, it turns out he was also stealing the items from the business. That is where those theft charges come into play. It’s estimated that up to $3,500 worth of products were taken. The Delco Times explained that the exam room had no surveillance, which is where he would carry out his illicit activity.

The outlet confirmed this with a woman he named during questioning. She said Steiner stripped down in the room and told her “she had no choice but to perform oral sex on him.” His victims weren’t just women, either. The Delco Times spoke with more victims with one unnamed man retelling Steiner offering him oral sex in exchange for contact lenses.

In total, Steiner admitted he did this at least 30 times, so there’s reason to believe this took place even more than that. We all know people who do illegal stuff like this likely undersell just how far they’ve gone. He told police there were up to 15 clients of his, so it’s not as though all 30 times were with the same person.

Philly Vision Care currently is sitting with a three-star rating on Google with a handful of one-star reviews coming in the past few months.