Our Favorite Hill Country Barbecue Festival Will Be Back in Austin Next Year

Reasonable people could disagree about which regional variety and specific purveyor of barbecue is best in the country. But when it comes to a one-two punch of quality and quantity, it’s tough to top the city of Austin. Which is why we were so stoked to go to Texas for the city’s Hot Luck music and food festival earlier this year. It was a long weekend full of everything locals and visitors alike love about the city—good music, fun people, and more meat than a normal person could consume consecutively. Fortunately, we sent MUNCHIES Test Kitchen Director Farideh Sadeghin.

Do you have lunch plans yet? Because this is about to derail whatever sad-desk-salad situation you have on the docket.

Videos by VICE

Now that we have your attention: Hot Luck is coming back on Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-26) 2019 for their third-annual extravaganza and the all-access Whole Enchilada passes, which include access to all food events with early entry and priority access to all music shows, are on sale now.

Aaron Franklin, James Moody, and Mike Thelin.

Hot Luck was co-founded by Aaron Franklin of Austin’s renowned Franklin Barbecue, James Moody of Guerilla Suit creative agency and owner of legendary music venue Mohawk, and Mike Thelin of the food-forward Feast Portland festival. One of the things to look out for this year is Franklin’s Hi, How Are You? party. Previously an industry-only event held Thursday night, this year it’s been moved to Friday to accommodate a larger neighborhood block party. This is the where Aaron Franklin invites you into his backyard to experience his favorite barbecue in the world, while kicking back with chef friends, live music, and cold beer.

The rest of the weekend will be filled out with a series of customizable culinary events at iconic venues around the city. Stay tuned at hotluckfest.com for a complete lineup and other ticketing options.