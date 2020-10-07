Oven-Baked Ribs with Peach Barbecue Sauce Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the pickled peaches:

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup|250 ml apple cider vinegar

½ cup|125 ml peach nectar

½ cup|100 grams light brown sugar

1 pinch chile flakes

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

for the chipotle BBQ sauce:

¼ cup|65 grams ketchup

¼ cup|65 grams yellow mustard

½ cup canned peaches with syrup

½ cup|125 ml peach nectar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

½ cup|95 grams light brown sugar

½ small can (7-ounce|200-gram|¾ cup) chipotle in adobo sauce

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

for the rib rub:

2 tablespoons black pepper

2 tablespoons granulated garlic

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

for the ribs:

2 slabs St Louis cut pork ribs

½ cup|80 grams rib rub

1 pint peach chipotle BBQ sauce

Directions

Make the pickled peaches: Place peaches and onions into a large bowl. Combine the vinegar, nectar, brown sugar, crushed red pepper and salt into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour over the peaches and onions and toss gently to combine. Cover and allow to sit for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight. Make the chipotle BBQ sauce: Place all ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth. Make the rib rub: Mix all ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside. Make the ribs: Heat oven to 350°F. Remove ribs from the refrigerator and sit out and allow to get to room temperature for at least 1 hour. This will allow for a better sear while baking and spices will penetrate meat better as well. Season ribs all over with the rub and place on a foil-lined baking sheet, bone-side down. Cook the ribs until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F, about 1 ½ hours. Remove the ribs and wrap in foil. Continue baking until they reach an internal temperature of 195°F, about 25 minutes more. For more tender ribs, cook to an internal temperature of 203°F, about 30 minutes. Rest for 20 minutes, then remove from the foil and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into individual bones and place back on top of the foil lined baking sheet. Turn the oven to broil and brush with a thin layer of bbq sauce. Broil until the sauce cooks into the meat, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the broiler and finish with a little more rub. Serve with the pickled peaches.

