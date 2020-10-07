VICE
Oven-Baked Ribs with Peach Barbecue Sauce Recipe

By

Costine con salsa barbecue alla pesca
Serves 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the pickled peaches:
1 red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup|250 ml apple cider vinegar
½ cup|125 ml peach nectar
½ cup|100 grams light brown sugar
1 pinch chile flakes
¼ teaspoon kosher salt

for the chipotle BBQ sauce:
¼ cup|65 grams ketchup
¼ cup|65 grams yellow mustard
½ cup canned peaches with syrup
½ cup|125 ml peach nectar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar
½ cup|95 grams light brown sugar
½ small can (7-ounce|200-gram|¾ cup) chipotle in adobo sauce
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon kosher salt

for the rib rub:
2 tablespoons black pepper
2 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons smoked paprika

for the ribs:
2 slabs St Louis cut pork ribs
½ cup|80 grams rib rub
1 pint peach chipotle BBQ sauce

Directions

  1. Make the pickled peaches: Place peaches and onions into a large bowl.
  2. Combine the vinegar, nectar, brown sugar, crushed red pepper and salt into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour over the peaches and onions and toss gently to combine. Cover and allow to sit for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
  3. Make the chipotle BBQ sauce: Place all ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth.
  4. Make the rib rub: Mix all ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.
  5. Make the ribs: Heat oven to 350°F. Remove ribs from the refrigerator and sit out and allow to get to room temperature for at least 1 hour. This will allow for a better sear while baking and spices will penetrate meat better as well.
  6. Season ribs all over with the rub and place on a foil-lined baking sheet, bone-side down. Cook the ribs until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F, about 1 ½ hours.
  7. Remove the ribs and wrap in foil. Continue baking until they reach an internal temperature of 195°F, about 25 minutes more. For more tender ribs, cook to an internal temperature of 203°F, about 30 minutes. Rest for 20 minutes, then remove from the foil and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into individual bones and place back on top of the foil lined baking sheet.
  8. Turn the oven to broil and brush with a thin layer of bbq sauce. Broil until the sauce cooks into the meat, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the broiler and finish with a little more rub. Serve with the pickled peaches.

