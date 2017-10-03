Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|907 grams orange-fleshed sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons canola oil, olive oil, or melted unsalted butter

1 ½ teaspoons kosher or fine sea salt

Heat the oven to 375ºF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Peel the sweet potatoes, if desired, and cut them into slabs, batons, wedges, coins, half-moons, or cubes. They can be any size, really, as long as they are not less than ¼-inch and not more than 1-inch thick. Place them in a large bowl and drizzle with the oil. Season with salt and your choice of spices, if using, and toss to coat. (Use about 1 ½ teaspoons salt if you’re not using additional seasoning; adjust salt content depending on your preferred spice mix.) Dump the sweet potatoes onto the prepared baking sheet, scraping out any seasoning or fat clinging to the bowl, and arrange them in a single layer. Roast, turning once if their bottoms darken quickly, until tender and browned, 15 to 25 minutes, depending on size.

Tip: While the recipe calls for salt, try adding a teaspoon or two of any of your favorite seasonings. Got some herbs de Provence? Toss ’em in there. Spanish paprika? Definitely. Za’atar, curry powder, Mrs. Dash, Old Bay, or Tony Chachere’s? Yes, please.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe was reprinted with permission of the author from the book, Sweet Potatoes: Roasted, Loaded, Fried, and Made into Pie.

