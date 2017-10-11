Owners of the ‘Breaking Bad’ House Are Done with Your Pizza-Tossing Bullshit

Breaking Bad fans have been pissing off the real-life owners of Walter White’s house for years, dropping by incessantly to take pictures, steal rocks from the front yard, and even brazenly toss pizzas on the roof. They’ve managed to devolve into such a nuisance for the poor, New Mexico homeowners that they’re now building a big-ass wall around their property to keep the tourists out.

Local NBC affiliate KOB 4 reports Joanne Quintana, whose mom owns the house, is installing a six-foot, wrought-iron fence around it to ward off the armies of tourists who drop by the place each day. She told KOB 4 that she estimates hundreds of people have come to see the home, and in the 15 minutes she chatted with the news station, ten people reportedly stopped by.

There’s even an entire forum dedicated to the property, where people apparently love to trash talk Quintana and her family. She’s complained about them stopping outside her driveway, taking pictures, and asking her to close her garage door so they can snag the perfect shot.

“Crabby old woman told me to go across the street to take pictures. Screw you lady. She sits in her garage and complains if you get too close. You live in a house that is famous!” user NikFollis wrote about the house. “Move to another home if it’s such a problem. I hope someone throws a pizza on your roof very soon.”

Frank Sandoval, who runs a tour of famous Breaking Bad sites in New Mexico, told KOB 4 he’s personally had to pull pizzas off the roof after fans chucked them onto the shingles, the way Walt does in season three after trying to reconcile with Skylar. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan even had to step in to tell fans to knock it off back in 2015.

“There is nothing funny or original or cool about throwing pizza on this lady’s roof,” he said on an episode of Better Caul Saul Insider. “You’re not the first.”

Quintana told KOB 4 the constant pestering, photographing, rock-stealing, and pizza-bombing has left her with no choice—building a massive wall has become her last line of defense.

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens. And that’s ridiculous,” Quintana told the station. “We don’t want to gate ourselves in. We’re the ones who’s being locked up. We did nothing wrong.”

