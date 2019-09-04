Pakistani Diplomat Confuses Porn Star with a Kashmiri Blinded by Pellets

From the Pakistani politician who thought a simulation video game plane was a real one to the minister who tagged the UNO card game instead of the United Nations, people who don’t check themselves before they wreck their credibility on Twitter truly are the gaffe that keeps on giving.

Now, Abdul Basit, the former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, has gone and done it again by retweeting a piece of fake news that claimed a steamy scene featuring porn star Johnny Sins was actually a man called Yousuf from the Kashmiri city of Anantnag, who was blinded by pellets. Basit also asked for everyone to raise their voice, possibly meaning that people should speak up about the ongoing situation in Kashmir post the Article 370 abrogation.



Videos by VICE

But it looks like this former Pakistani envoy to India was the one with an unclear vision and now every troll on Twitter is raising their voice to take his case. While Basit quickly deleted his tweet when he realised his error, people found out anyway after Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted a screenshot that is now being shared everywhere and has got over 10,000 likes.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, mistakes Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost vision from pellet. Unreal times these, really. pic.twitter.com/9h1X8V8TKF — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 2, 2019

Now, Twitter trolls are going after him with guns blazing, clearly unable to forgive and forget his Whatsapp uncle-worthy fake news forward.

I am also requesting him for look at this serious issue! https://t.co/750bWNCw7T — Prabhat Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Prashaforever) September 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/Kaleenbhaiyah/status/1168485550795288576?s=20

Looks like the Pakistan High Commissioner has lost his vision. Or is in the depths of despair. Heights of faking it. — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) September 2, 2019

https://twitter.com/Pure_Raced/status/1168483254942351364?s=20

But the most savage reply came from none other than adult film actor Sins himself, who mockingly thanked the diplomat for increasing his follower count and declared that his vision was fine.

Shout out to @abasitpak1 for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine😂😂 https://t.co/Rk4QdiGBlq — JohnnySins (@JohnnySins) September 3, 2019

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram.