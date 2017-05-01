Pan-Roasted Cod Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

½ teaspoon grains of paradise

1 pound|450 grams cod fillet, cut into 2 pieces

sea salt, to taste

1 tablespoon groundnut oil

extra virgin olive oil, for sprinkling

1 lemon, cut into wedges, to serve

chopped parsley, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 200°C|400°F. Toast the grains of paradise in a dry ovenproof frying pan over a medium-high heat, then leave to cool. Coarsely grind with a mortar and pestle. Season the cod on both sides with sea salt and a pinch of the ground grains of paradise. Return the frying pan to medium, add the groundnut oil and heat. Add the cod to the centre of the pan and sauté for 2–3 minutes until crisped and brown, then gently turn over and sauté the other side for 1 minute. Transfer the pan to the oven to finish cooking for 2–3 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. Remove from the oven and place on serving plates. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle the remaining ground grains of paradise on top. Squeeze a little lemon juice over the fish, scatter with chopped parsley and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

This recipe is reprinted with permission from Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen by Zoe Adjonyoh, published by Mitchell Beazley.

READ MORE: Zoe Adjonyoh Wants You to Step Inside Her Ghana Kitchen

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.