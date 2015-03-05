Travel Fashion: Paralegal Punk By Miyako Bellizzi March 5, 2015, 11:40am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Koonhor jacket, Topshop top, Tripp skirt and pants, Miyako Bellizzi necklace Photographer/Stylist: Miyako Bellizzi Model: Lyndsea Lamarr See more of Miyako Belizzi’s work on her website. Videos by VICE Vintage dress, Cheap Monday turtleneck, A-Morir glasses, vintage earrings, Miyako Bellizzi necklace, Mandy Coon purse, Hue tights Topshop blazer, Vintage Betsey Johnson top, Koonhor skirt, Wolford tights, Windsor Smith shoes Vintage jacket, Asos dress, vintage earrings, Trash & Vaudeville choker, Miyako Bellizzi necklace, Bing bang necklaces Antonio Azzuolo coat, Tripp top, vintage pants and shoes, A-Morir sunglasses Koonhor coat, Topshop top and pants, A-Morir sunglasses, Safety Pin earrings from Mood Fabrics, Bond Hardware necklace, vintage belt, Mandy Coon x Dominic Louis Bunny Clutch Vintage jacket and top, Topshop skirt and bag, vintage earrings, Bing Bang necklaces Ter Et Bantine jacket and dress, vintage pants Tagged:Culture, Fashion, Lyndsea LaMarr, Miyako Bellizzi, Photos, Vice Blog Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE 10 Questions With Boy Soda As He Squishes His ‘Phat Ass’ Into a Skirt 12.07.22 By Julie Fenwick NFL Merch That Says “I Watch Sports, But I Also Do Fashion” 10.27.22 By Eliza Dumais Feel the Byrne: 1980s Fashion Is Soft Peacocking Done Right 09.23.22 By Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp Coach Is (Actually) Cool Again, and Better Yet, It’s 50% Off 07.08.22 By Becca Blasdel