Paris Gun Attack (Dispatch Three)

Nearly four million people took to the streets across France on Sunday — in what officials have called the biggest march in the country’s history — to commemorate the 17 people who were killed in the terror attacks in the country the previous week.

In this dispatch, VICE News correspondent Milène Larsson attended the demonstration in Paris, where more than one million attendees had gathered in and around Place de la République in a display of unity and strength against terrorism.

