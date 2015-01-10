Paris Gun Attack (Dispatch Two)

The first week of 2015 turned tragic when three masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo killing 12 people, including some of France’s most prominent cartoonists, and injuring many more.

In this dispatch, VICE News correspondent Milène Larsson speaks to Hassen Chalghoumi, imam of Drancy mosque, who joins the chorus condemning the attack, and visits Place de la Bourse, where a demonstration by far-right group Riposte Laïque was planned.

