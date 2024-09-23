Parkland Parents Create Video Game to Simulate School Shooting

Two Parkland parents are tackling the subject of school shootings in an unexpected way. Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was one of 17 victims in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are combating gun violence with a new video game—The Final Exam.

Released for free through the Olivers’ Change the Ref foundation and with the support of Webcore Games, The Final Exam challenges players to survive the school day.

“Ten minutes. That’s how long the average mass shooting lasts. And in this school, it’s also how long you have to escape,” the website reads. “These halls represent the real-life horrors of hundreds of schools that have suffered mass shootings—places that were promised to be safe for children but were failed by our government.”

According to a press release, the game begins with a series of gunshots and screams. From there, it challenges players to navigate rooms and hallways in disarray. To survive, players must hide from the shooter, quiet their breathing, create barricades, and more. Drills, sounds, alarms, and messages ring out throughout gameplay.

To escape the school building in the game, players must collect information about five gun control bills. The bills call for an assault weapons ban and safe storage of guns. Additionally, bills focusing on a ban on high-capacity magazines and a background check requirement are also highlighted. The final featured bill aims to raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm.

“In this game and in real life, gun control bills are the key to survival. By surviving the game and collecting all the bills, you can demand change and help save thousands of lives in the real world,” says the game description. “The clock starts now. Let’s pressure politicians to do the right thing: stop blaming games and start taking meaningful action against gun violence.”

As for people upset by the controversial game, they will get no apologies from the Olivers.

“Anyone outraged by this video game and the fact that someone developed such an absurd form of entertainment is actually overlooking the exponentially more absurd reality behind our nation’s lack of effective gun laws,” Patricia said.

In a statement to CBS News, Manuel spoke out about the importance of the game.

“We need young Americans to be aware of what’s going on and to understand the bills,” he said. “There’s a whole complexity of law language behind these bills and one of the things that the game is doing is that make it that very comprehensible, very easy to understand.”

This isn’t the Olivers’ first foray into unusual gun reform advocacy. They also sell Joaquin’s First School Shooting Children’s Book, where kids are meant to turn the pages by putting their fingers through bulletholes, and Shame Cards, which are postcards commorating mass shootings.