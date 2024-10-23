Passenger Missing After Going Overboard on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise

A Taylor Swift-themed cruise left one passenger down bad. While aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas ship in the Bahamas, a 66-year-old woman fell overboard, the U.S. Coast Guard told multiple outlets.

The Coast Guard said that the incident took place when the ship was 17 miles north of Nassau, just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 22.

One day later, the Coast guard and Royal Bahamas Defense Force are still searching for the woman. The Coast Guard has diverted an airplane crew and a helicopter to assist in their efforts.

“We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time,” Royal Caribbean told the outlets in a statement. “To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

Overboard incidents are fairly rare. According to a report published by the Cruise Lines International Association, between 2009 and 2019 212 people went overboard while on a cruise. One hundred and seventy of those incidents resulted in fatalities.

The Allure of the Seas departed Miami, Florida, on Monday. The cruise followed Swift’s three-night Eras Tour stint at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The Swift-loving cruise group made up nearly 200 of Allure of the Seas’ 2,700+ staterooms. It’s unclear if the missing woman was part of the group.

While not affiliated with the singer, the In My Cruise Era trip, which was put on by three travel agents, worked with the cruise line to plan events such as friendship bracelet swaps, theme nights, Swift trivia, and dance parties.

