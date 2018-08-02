Paul Manafort has terrible taste in $15,000 ostrich jackets

It turns out a $15,000 ostrich jacket is neither a good look in the fashion sense nor in the defense-against-criminal-charges sense, as federal prosecutors mount their case against Paul Manafort for both money laundering and having bad taste.

Manafort’s voluntary ownership of the $15,000 ostrich jacket was revealed by prosecutors Wednesday. They say Trump’s now-disgraced former campaign manager spent about $102,000 on suits, coats, and jackets at a luxury menswear store in just one day in 2013. But despite the $15,000 sticker price, the jacket that Manafort bought actually looks like this:

Behold. The $15,000 ostrich coat Manafort bought with an international wire transfer, according to a men’s clothier who testified today. Government exhibit pic.twitter.com/BjuQ39ZeJ0 — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) August 1, 2018

Manafort’s decidedly unimpressive jacket was the centerpiece of the opening statement from Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye, who accused Manafort of avoiding taxes to spend money he made working for politicians in Ukraine on all sorts of extravagant purchases. Manafort, the prosecutor said, “got whatever he wanted.” And he wanted ostrich: prosecutors also pointed to a separate $9,500 ostrich vest that Manafort bought in 2011.

Here are some other designer clothes Manafort bought with his fortune:

In the end, Manafort prosecutors did file a bunch of pictures of suits. Is this ostrich? pic.twitter.com/dazsFCV3tI — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) August 1, 2018

Paul #Manafort spent more than $500,000 on clothes. His purchases included this jacket, which must be some kind of felony. pic.twitter.com/a3AVlGvttD — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) August 1, 2018

A photo of an Alan Couture jacket from Paul Manafort's Alexandria apartment that jurors did not get to see today–but eventually will.

More on Manafort's lavish purchases on the @cnnpolitics trial liveblog: https://t.co/whDbjctG0R pic.twitter.com/EyZeFJXptj — Katelyn Polantz (@kpolantz) August 1, 2018

Prosecutors have accused Manafort of using foreign wire transfers from offshore accounts to hide the money he amassed from his political consulting gig in Ukraine and avoid taxation. He’s been charged with a slew of felonies, including several counts of bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy. And Manafort is actually facing two trials — the first happening now in Virginia, and another in Washington, D.C., in September. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

