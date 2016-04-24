Paul Oakenfold Performed a One-Off with the Circus Group Fuerza Bruta

Paul Oakenfold took a break from sharing the decks with his fellow DJs last night to perform with entirely different entertainers—the Argentinian circus group Fuerza Bruta.

According to the DJ Times, Oakenfold met the show’s creator Diqui James in Buenos Aires and the two hatched a plan for a one-off collaborative performance. The show took place in New York’s Daryl Roth Theatre, where the group has an ongoing residency, for the hour-plus show, with the DJ performing literally just below a trio of airborne acrobats. Watch a short clip below to get a better sense of the action.

Somewhat ironically, the first Electronic Music Awards, co-produced by Oakenfold, were due to air that same night. The event has been moved to an unspecified date in the fall.