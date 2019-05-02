Pelosi Says Attorney General Barr Committed a Crime by Lying to Congress

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Attorney General Bill Barr committed a crime when he previously testified to the House that he wasn’t sure if Robert Mueller objected to his characterization of the special counsel’s report.

Pelosi said that Barr lied to Congress when he told the House he was unaware if the special counsel had objected to Barr’s summary of Robert Mueller’s report that went public before the report’s full release. As revealed in a now-public letter Wednesday, Mueller did protest Barr’s report and said it mischaracterized his team’s findings.

“Well yesterday was quite a day. I’ve really lost sleep last night watching over and over again the testimony of the attorney general of the United States,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “How sad it is for us to see the top law enforcement officer in our country misrepresenting, withholding the truth from the Congress of the United States.”

Barr failed to show up to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, as scheduled, on Thursday after he was grilled all day by the Senate on Wednesday.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said. “And that’s a crime.”

It is unclear if Pelosi will instruct the House to take legal action against Barr, but one of her aides told the New York Times that she still isn’t interested in impeaching President Trump.

“Impeachment is too good for him,” she said of Trump, according to the aide.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, told Barr to his face that he should resign on Wednesday.

“Being attorney general of the United States is a sacred trust,” she said. You have betrayed that trust. America deserves better. You should resign.”

Cover: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)