People Are Paying Thousands for These ‘Interactive’ AI Sex Dolls

Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence, a massive 30 percent increase in sales is expected for China’s premier sex doll maker, WMDoll. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill inflatables or creepy robotic-like dolls. What WMDoll is creating are next-gen models that legitimately can hold convos with the user. Oh, and they have an array of sex noises they can make.

The company has incorporated large language models to enhance the customer’s experience with their products. With this generative AI installed, the sex toys can do things you’d probably never have imagined. They can let out different sounds, they have a variety of personalities, and they are able to remember conversations from days before, according to the South China Morning Post.

Videos by VICE

The founder and chief executive of the company, Liu Jiangxia, told the outlet all of these improvements make “the dolls more responsive and interactive.” These are just for pleasure. The dolls can hold meaningful conversations.

These Chinese Sex Dolls That Cost Up to $3K are in High Demand

As a result, WMDoll is expecting a major increase in sales with the demand reaching all-time highs. These creations won’t be cheap, but they’re also not as much as you may think. These will run between $1,600 to $2,200 when the AI features are fully integrated.

Like any piece of hardware, users will also be able to delete storage and clear out memory. Why someone would want to do that with a sex doll, I’m not entirely sure, but I guess that’s a cool feature to have. No one wants their pillow talk to leak, so maybe that feature is valuable after all.

WMDoll will use an array of large language models to create an open-source environment that allows third-party software developers to upload and edit designs, meaning the possibilities are endless with its capabilities. The AI enhancements add another lay to the life-life dolls that feature flesh-like skin and genitals.

I bit the bullet (so you didn’t have to) and visited their website to see what their online shop looks like. Once I got over the creepiness of it all, I discovered that there are A LOT of options. For those into this kind of thing, it’s an open buffet of customization options, so it’s no wonder these things are gaining popularity among the niche market. One of the more expensive options came in at $3,250.

This particular doll is listed as the most popular of the bunch. Color me shocked when I clicked on it and was inundated with more than a dozen photos of different angles of this silicone-human. Options range from skin color to eye color and hairstyles. You can even customize the pubic hair.

And on that note, I’ll be wiping out my browser history.