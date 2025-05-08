Pepsi Is Officially Trying To Prove Its Better Than Coke

Pepsi is trying to prove to the world that it’s the superior soda. In honor of the 50-year anniversary of The Pepsi Challenge, the soda brand is reviving its marketing stunt that pits its product against that of Coke.

This time around, Pepsi is on a mission to show that its Zero Sugar offering is better than Coke’s similar product by offering a blind taste test.

The challenge began back in February during the Super Bowl, and has continued on a nationwide tour ever since.

In its pièce de résistance, the brand is taking over Coke’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, with pop up tastings throughout the city. The brand is rubbing further salt in the wound by kicking off their weeklong Georgia stay on National Have a Coke Day, which falls on May 8.

No matter which soda taste testers pick, they’ll leave the activation with a free 20-oz bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Pepsi Isn’t a Top 3 Soda Anymore

Pepsi’s marketing push comes amid news that its signature soda fell out of the Top 3 most popular soft drinks in the U.S., according to Beverage Digest‘s latest report.

Coke took the top spot on the list by quite a wide margin, more than double that of any of its rivals, Daily Mail reported. In places two and three were Dr. Pepper and Sprite, respectively, per the outlet.

Pepsi only had 7.97 percent of the market, according to the outlet. Despite that, Pepsi is not giving up.

“We’re focused on building the Pepsi brand, which includes options like Zero Sugar and flavor innovations like Wild Cherry,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

The spokesperson further told the outlet that, while Pepsi fell to the fourth spot of most popular sodas in America, its brand overall ranks second behind Coca-Cola. That ranking takes into account all versions of each brand, such as diet and low-sugar options.