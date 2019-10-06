Phoebe Waller-Bridge Just Gave the Best ‘SNL’ Monologue in Years

Saturday Night Live may be an aging, decrepit beast that should’ve been put out of its misery seasons ago, but at least it knows enough to just give Phoebe Waller-Bridge the stage and let her do her thing for a while. This week, Waller-Bridge hosted SNL with Taylor Swift as the musical guest, and she was the best part of every mediocre sketch she appeared in—even the ones where she was doing a weird American accent or whatever.

But the best part of the evening was undoubtably her opening monologue, since, well, what else would you expect? Just give it a watch:

“Fleabag came from a very personal place for me,” Waller-Bridge says in the five-minute monologue. “It began as a way to get Andrew Scott to dress up as a priest and tell me that he loves me. It took me six years and two season to achieve it, but I did it.”



This has been a monumental year for Waller-Bridge, winning an armful of Emmys for writing and starring in the best season of TV this year and then celebrating it in the most iconic way possible, but aside from being one of the best original writers of our time, she’s also repeatedly proven herself as savior of floundering IP, too. She was the best part of that awful Solo movie and is currently punching up the latest James Bond script, so it makes sense that she would brighten up an otherwise dismal Saturday Night Live episode, as well.

“We all find weird things sexy and women can now speak openly about their desires without being burned at the stake, which is nice,” she goes on. “Back in the day, horny women were to be feared—and now they’re given Emmys!”

Look, the episode would’ve been better if there were no sketches at all and she just did the entire Fleabag play on-stage instead, but we’ll take what we can get. Give the entire monologue a watch above.

