Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Surprise ‘Fleabag’ Book Is Coming This Fall

Phoebe Waller-Bridge isn’t going to give us a third season of Fleabag, or a chance to see her perform her one-woman show after her London run ends next month, or even to see a filmed version of the stage show since it’s only screening in U.K. and Canada. But worry not, everybody—a Fleabag book is on the way.

On Wednesday, Random House announced that Waller-Bridge has written a Fleabag book, called Fleabag: The Scriptures, and it’s due out this fall, Entertainment Weekly reports. Don’t expect a straight Fleabag novelization or whatever, though—The Scriptures is more of an inside look at how Waller-Bridge’s TV series came together. “For the first time, Fleabag: The Scriptures brings together the complete filming scripts of Fleabag series one and two, annotated with never-before-seen stage directions, as well as brand new writing from Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” the book’s synopsis reads.

Videos by VICE

The publisher also released a tiny excerpt from Fleabag: The Scriptures, describing the last shot of the show’s pilot, per EW:

Her coat falls open. She only has her bra on underneath. She pulls out the little sculpture of the woman with no arms. It sits on her lap. Two women. One real. One not. Both with their innate femininity out.

“Fleabag: The Scriptures showcases all we’ve loved about Fleabag, but also proves that what we’ve seen on our screens is only the tip of the iceberg,” Sceptre Books head Emma Herdman said in a statement. “The reading experience, with the stage directions and Phoebe’s original work, is just as rich as you’d imagine.”

The Scriptures will hit shelves on November 5, just over a month after Fleabag‘s second season hopefully wins all the Emmys. It’s been a good year for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.