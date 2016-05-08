Someone Finally Designed Playable Phonographic Business Cards

There are plenty of music industry people with pictures of vinyl records on their business cards, but now a designer has upped the game and crafted playable cards.

Croation graphic designer Ivan Dilberovic was commissioned by the Croatian Phonographic Association to create business cards that could be played like vinyl records. Using recycled records, Dilberovic’s cards play samples from their grooves, while seemlessly integrating the business information of the card holder.

Dilberovic previously designed business cards that double as reusable performance tickets.

