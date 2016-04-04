Photos From Rose Quartz, The World’s Wettest and Most Remote Festival

This weekend we flew to Tasmania then drove three hours south of Hobart airport to a remote camp site on a giant lake for the first ever Rose Quartz festival. With the freshest air, a super solid line up of Melbourne DJs and a bar selling delicious cocktails, the only real problem was the incessant rain and wind double-punch that never stopped reminding us how close to the end of the world we were.

Between the ponchos, umbrellas, barrel fires, great music and trips to the local dam, everyone seemed to have a great time and some even managed to keep their whites white and pinks pink. Check out our photos for real sense of what raving at the end of the earth really feels like.

For more info and to see who played, check out their website.

Photos by Briony Wright