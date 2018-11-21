VICE
Photos of Astrology-Based Thanksgiving Meals

Thanksgiving—although a holiday steeped in North American tradition of imperialism and deceit—is still celebrated by roughly 85 percent of the population in the United States. As such, there are a multiplicity of ways in which one can embrace this seasonal day off. Today we invite you to a Thanksgiving Astrology Roast, where we celebrate our differences as determined by the stars!

Did your Leo sibling already burn the pie? Go figure. Is your Scorpio co-worker refusing eye contact? That’s what we thought. Maybe there’s time to attend that meatless potluck with your Aquarius ex… Either way, enjoy your proper dish served hot or cold as each of the 12 signs take their place at the dinner table. No traffic, in-laws, or RSVPs necessary here. If you were born on planet Earth, you best attend!

All photographs by Samantha Cabrera Friend and Jessica Pettway. You can see more of there stuff here.

1542811178542-AquariusCard
1542811209466-AriesCard
1542811231443-CancerCard
1542815294010-CapricornCard
1542811245635-GeminiCard
1542811260922-LeoCard
1542811273393-LibraCard
1542811307605-PiscesCard
1542811354005-SagittariusCard
1542811377213-ScorpioCard
1542811393507-TaurusCard
1542811419022-VirgoCard

