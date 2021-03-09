Piers Morgan Is Leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’

Piers Morgan is to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has announced.

It comes on the same day Morgan walked off set when co-presenter Alex Beresford criticised his – and the show’s – coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

In a brief statement, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror, has presented the breakfast TV programme since 2015.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey on US network CBS on Sunday night. Among the revelations were Meghan saying that she had had suicidal thoughts while pregnant, and that she did not get the support she needed from Buckingham Palace.

On Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” that Meghan had said, triggering 41,000 view complaints according to UK media regulator Ofcom.

Morgan has given no response to today’s news apart from tweeting a gif of a ticking clock.