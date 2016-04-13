Pigs in a Blanket

“In the vacation resort of my imagination, I’m presented poolside with a cigar box full of salty breakfast sausages rolled up like robustos in golden-brown pancakes, along with a footed tureen of warm maple syrup.”

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons butter

8 links breakfast sausage

maple syrup, for serving

Directions

1. Whisk together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together the milk, egg, and vanilla in a small bowl. Set both bowls aside.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large, heavy skillet over medium-low heat. Pan-fry the sausages until they are nicely browned and cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes. Place the sausages on a plate and wipe out the skillet.

3. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the skillet over low heat. Pour the melted butter into the milk-egg mixture, whisking vigorously. Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture and whisk just to combine. It’s okay if there are some small lumps in the mixture.

4. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in the same skillet over medium heat. Working quickly, pour in ¼ cup batter, coaxing it into a round shape with the back of a spoon. Repeat for as many ¼ cupfuls as will fit comfortably in the pan. Cook, moderating the heat so that they don’t burn, until the bubbles that form around the edges of the pancakes pop, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook until the pancakes are slightly puffed in the center and golden brown on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate and repeat for the remaining batter.

5. To serve, wrap the sausages in the pancakes, and serve with maple syrup. Reprinted from The Wurst of Lucky Peach. Copyright © 2016 by Lucky Peach, LLC. Principal photographs copyright © 2016 by Gabriele Stabile. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

