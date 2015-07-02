VICE
Pimm’s Cup Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
Total time: 1 minute

Ingredients
1 ounce|30 ml Tanqueray N’10
1 ¼ ounce|35 ml Pimm’s
¼ ounce|10 ml fresh lemon juice
a splash of Fever-Tree Lemonade

for garnish:
1 strawberry
2 raspberry
1 slice lemon
1 slice orange
2 slices cucumber
1 sprig fresh mint
3 cherries

Directions

  1. Fill up a silver mug with ice. Add the gin, Pimm’s, and fresh lemon juice.
  2. Top up with lemonade and garnish with fresh fruit (see the list). Add a straw and a stir. Enjoy!

From How to Drink Like Your Grandparents and Enjoy It

