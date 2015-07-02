Pimm’s Cup Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 1 minute

Total time: 1 minute

Ingredients

1 ounce|30 ml Tanqueray N’10

1 ¼ ounce|35 ml Pimm’s

¼ ounce|10 ml fresh lemon juice

a splash of Fever-Tree Lemonade

for garnish:

1 strawberry

2 raspberry

1 slice lemon

1 slice orange

2 slices cucumber

1 sprig fresh mint

3 cherries

Directions

Fill up a silver mug with ice. Add the gin, Pimm’s, and fresh lemon juice. Top up with lemonade and garnish with fresh fruit (see the list). Add a straw and a stir. Enjoy!

From How to Drink Like Your Grandparents and Enjoy It

