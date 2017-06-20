Pineapple Gin Smash

Servings: 1

Total: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon pineapple vinegar

6 chunks pineapple, diced

2 sprigs pineapple sage

1/4 lemon, diced, plus zest for serving

60 ml gin, preferably Ford’s

8 ml green chartreuse

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the sugar and vinegar with the pineapple, 1 sprig of sage, and lemon chunks. Add in the gin, chartreuse, salt, pepper, and ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cocktail glass filled with crushed ice and zest some lemon over the top. Garnish with the remaining sprig of sage.