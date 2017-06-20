Pineapple Gin Smash

Servings: 1
Total: 10 minutes
Ingredients
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon pineapple vinegar
6 chunks pineapple, diced
2 sprigs pineapple sage
1/4 lemon, diced, plus zest for serving
60 ml gin, preferably Ford’s
8 ml green chartreuse
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the sugar and vinegar with the pineapple, 1 sprig of sage, and lemon chunks. Add in the gin, chartreuse, salt, pepper, and ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cocktail glass filled with crushed ice and zest some lemon over the top. Garnish with the remaining sprig of sage.