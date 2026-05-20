Kingdom Come Studio’s Open World LOTR RPG Has a $100 Million Budget According to Leaks

The developers of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 have officially announced a new Lord of the Rings RPG. Warhorse Studios confirmed previous leaks that they are working on an open-world LOTR game set in Middle-earth, which is reportedly being developed with a budget of around $100 million according to rumors.

Kingdom Come Developer Announces Open World Lord of the Rings RPG

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios, EA

Back in March, there claiming that Warhorse Studios was working on a Lord of the Rings RPG. At the time, the rumors seemed a bit outlandish as they didn’t really have a solid source. However, the team behind Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 just surprised fans, when they confirmed that the LOTR RPG leaks are not only real, but that it’s their next project.

Videos by VICE

In a post on Instagram, Warhorse Studios wrote: “You might have heard the rumors, it’s time to reveal what we are working on. An open world Middle-earth RPG. We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.” The Polish developer then posted a teaser image of a map of Middle-earth with locations such as Mordor.

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios

In a second statement written in their comments Warhorse explained: “Just thinking about one of the biggest and most beloved IPs in the world being developed here in Prague is honestly mind-blowing. We have always created worlds full of stories, places, and characters that pull you in. That is exactly the kind of Middle-earth we want to bring to life.”

Warhorse Open World Lotr Game Budget is $100 Million According to Leaks

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios

This announcement is interesting because at the end of 2025, there that the UAE had invested $100 million dollars into an open world Lord of the Rings RPG. With this latest leak now being proven true, it appears that the Warhorse Studios Open World LOTR game will have a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars range.

For comparison, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 had an estimated production budget of $41 million. So this is a huge step up for Warhorse, if true. Although keep in mind, these figures come from a leak that was posted last year.

Although the leak did say the UAE was “investing $100 million.” So it’s hard to say if that specifically means it went to the game’s budget. So the actual development costs for this new Lord of the Rings game could either be lower or higher.

Warhorse Studios Is Also Making a New Kingdom Come Game

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios

The other major news is that Warhorse Studios has also confirmed a new Kingdom Come Deliverance game is also in the works. Although it’s unclear if a second team is working on it at the same time as the open world LOTR RPG. It could be a project that will be launched after their Middle-earth title.

The Polish studio also didn’t specify whether it would be Kingdom Come Deliverance 3 specifically. Instead they worded its reveal as a “A new Kingdom Come adventure.” The studio gave a tease in a separate statement. “Kingdom Come continues with a new adventure. And I couldn’t be happier that we get to keep building the world, stories, and experiences that mean so much to our players and to us as a studio.”

With Henry of Skalitz’ story largely concluded in KCD2, the next game could focus on a new protagonist. For example, maybe a different storyline that takes place in that era. Although this is just speculation. Before you ask, this new Kingdom Come game has also been confirmed to be a full open world RPG. Regardless, it seems like Warhorse Studios are going to be extremely busy.