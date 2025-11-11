PlaqueBoyMax Answers One of the Internet’s Biggest Questions: $500k or Dinner With Jay-Z?

If you’ve spent a decent amount of time on the internet, Twitter specifically, you know the question. Would you rather get $500k right here, right now, or have dinner with Jay-Z? Theoretically, people pick the dinner with Hov because they believe he can provide them with the game necessary to make $500k and then some. Of course, this has usually been the butt of many jokes, too. What if Jay-Z just wants to eat dinner and doesn’t offer any advice? Now you just lost out on $500k on an idea. PlaqueBoyMax, however, is still taking the dinner.

Recently, the streamer spoke with French Montana about Hov. Max says unabashedly that he needs the dinner way more than he needs the $500k. Montana is initially surprised but mostly finds the humor in it. But the producer couldn’t be swayed. “You gotta help me, bro!” He says. “I’m deada**. My pops grew up loving Jay-Z. I’m deada**, gang. Wait, why everyone laughing like I don’t know what’s going on?”

PlaqueBoyMax Actually Picks Dinner With Hov over the $500k

Here’s the problem: Hov wants you to take that half a million dollars, too. When he spoke to Gayle King in 2023, she informed him of the silly prompt. Jay-Z was frank in saying that the greatest advice he could give was free: take the damn money. “You gotta take the money,” he tells people like PlaqueBoyMax. “Because you got all that in the music for $10.99. “That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal. Take $500,000, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums. It’s all there if you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words.”

Still, I can’t say that PlaqueBoyMax is necessarily aching for money. He’s a Grammy-nominated producer, and he has a successful career as a streamer. For any old civilian, they should absolutely take the money. But for Max? Maybe that dinner with Hov does make the most sense. At the same time, anyone looking down $500k is delusional, too.