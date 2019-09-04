Play ‘Overwatch’ on the Nintendo Switch Starting Next Month

Soon, you’ll be able to complain about Mercy’s heals during your morning commute. It’s official, Overwatch is coming to the Nintendo Switch. News of the popular shooter’s arrival on the Switch broke last month when Amazon accidentally listed and Overwatch themed Switch Case that had been officially licensed by Nintendo. This morning, a European retailer let slip that Overwatch would come on October 15.

Now it’s official. Nintendo confirmed Overwatch would come to the Switch on October 15 during tonight’s Nintendo direct.

Videos by VICE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNgmufIGhEg

Activision Blizzard released Overwatch in 2016 on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.