PlayStation Fans, if You Don’t Believe Me About the Overblown Reactions to PSN Being Down, Let Me Show You (Also, Free Krispy Kreme Donuts?)

So, if you found yourself upset about the last article regarding PlayStation’s online network going out, I guess I’m choosing violence with this one. I intended on leaving my coverage there, but it seems some of y’all need a mirror. So, here, I’m just going to collect some timely reactions for the hell of it!

“If we’re paying all this money to access like a couple games at a time basically then they can at least give us a month free or even a game. Best they’ll do is likely let you spend your rewards on a digital item related to it lol,” one Redditor says. I’m tempted to go full heel and say I hope PlayStation doesn’t give y’all anything. But, contrary to popular belief, I’m pro-proletariat. Being a corporate stooge would be easier, though.

“You kids should be [happy] if they give you anything. These events are [within] the terms and conditions. You ACCEPTED this as a possibility when you signed up. And those terms state they do not have to compensate you at all.” See, some people rock with my line of thinking! …Now, I wouldn’t say, “WELL, WHAT ABOUT PLAYSTATION’S TERMS AND CONDITIONS?” That just seems rude.

to add to the unhinged chaos, i received a real-time email about krispy kreme giving out free donuts because of the PlayStation outage?

Hold on. Never mind collecting goofy-ass “I’m so mad with the PlayStation brand” reactions. In the middle of writing this article, I received an email from someone representing Krispy Kreme. Who informed me that the donut dudes are… offering free Original Glazed donuts because of the PlayStation outage?

I’m sorry. You can’t see it, but I’ve been inconsolable trying to finish this article. I didn’t realize how badly I needed that laugh. I genuinely thought that was a spam message, but, no — Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts from 5-7 PM. As of this writing, some PlayStation users can log into their accounts while others are still reporting problems. But, at least you can wash down your sorrows with a Krispy Kreme donut later today!