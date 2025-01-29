PlayStation Network Sign-in Becomes Optional for PC, but Sony Will Still Dangle Bonus Content for Those Who Follow Suit

Tomorrow (01/30/25), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will finally see its PC release. Additionally, a contentious requirement involving Sony’s PlayStation Network will be cut. Allowing players worldwide to join the fun without restrictions. But while a PlayStation account is no longer required to play, Sony has another trick up its sleeve to entice players. Sure, you can play without a PSN account. You’ll just miss out on bonus content reserved for those in the club.

PlayStation Network accounts will now be optional for Sony’s PC games

A PlayStation blog post from today details the changes coming to Sony games on PC. “Starting with tomorrow’s release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PC. We’re working to add more benefits to playing with an account for PlayStation Network. The Last of Us Part II Remastered (coming April 3, 2025), in addition to God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, will all soon be adding in-game content unlocks for PlayStation Network account users.”

The blog post lists the bonus content features in the four games mentioned:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Early unlock suits: the Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit and the Miles Morales 2099 Suit God of War Ragnarok Gain access to the Armor of the Black Bear set for Kratos at the first Lost Items chest in the Realm Between Realms (previously only accessible in a New Game+ run) and a resource bundle (500 Hacksilver and 250 XP) The Last of Us Part II Remastered +50 points to activate bonus features and unlock extras



Jordan’s Jacket from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet as a skin for Ellie Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Gain access to Nora Valiant outfit

Most of the bonus content consists of cosmetic outfits that seemingly don’t affect gameplay. The most egregious bonus, however, goes to God of War Ragnarok, which includes an armor set normally accessible in New Game+ runs and a resource bundle that awards currency and experience points.

Hey, let’s not slip on this slope

Previously, a decision made by Sony would require PC players to create a PlayStation Network account to access their games. Proposed in the months following the success of Helldivers 2, the requirement would effectively bar thousands of players from playing the game (and other games) in countries where PSN accounts aren’t supported. After months of backlash, it seems Sony has a solution that allows all players to access their games again.

While it’s a step in the right direction, I don’t know; something about this feels like more carrots, less stick. Sure, they’re only cosmetic bonuses now. But, what’s to stop Sony from implementing more gameplay-altering bonuses in the future, especially with their heavy pivot toward live-service titles? An exclusive weapon in Helldivers 2, for instance, or extra boss battles in Ghost of Yotei? Bonus secret levels in Astro Bot, maybe? Hah, just kidding, we all know Astro Bot is never coming to PC. Ah, damn, now I’m sad.

It’s a compromise that gives a bit more agency back to players. Hooray! Hopefully, we’ll see it remain as (relatively) tame as it is and not cross the line between cosmetic and actual gameplay. By the way, did you know Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on PC tomorrow? Yeah, me neither.