PlayStation Plus Monthly Titles Revealed for August 2025

Another month, another set of PlayStation Plus games for us to download, throw in the backlog, and not play for months. But at least it’s a really good lineup this time around, coming on August 5th.

LIES OF P HEADLINES THE AUGUST PLAYSTATION PLUS LINEUP

Play video

I’ve had friends beating down my door trying to get me to play Lies of P since it came out. Of course, this was around the time I had been staying out of the Souls-like arena.

Videos by VICE

Now that I’ve fully dipped my toe into the genre, this will for sure get a look. Besides, it’s free. Free is (almost) always good.

Lies of P is based on The Adventures of Pinocchio. “In this grim reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s treasured tale, Pinocchio is trying to find the mysterious Mr. Geppetto. His journey takes him to Krat, a Belle Époque-inspired city whose humanity has been lost to madness and killer puppets. Pinocchio must battle for survival using a range of weapons and swappable Legion Arms with special abilities. He will also encounter non-hostile characters, but you will have to help him lie to fulfil his dream of becoming human.”

More Free Games for August

Day Z is another game that I’d heard about over the years but never locked in on. And as someone who loved State of Decay, putting a more hardcore slant on that in a multiplayer space sounds interesting.

“60 players must strive to endure a post-apocalyptic world populated by frenzied infected and other survivors. DayZ includes the original iconic map of Chernarus and Livonia – the dense 163 km2 map which lets players experience the hardcore survival hit in a whole new environment. With no checkpoints or saves, when you die, you lose everything and have to start over”.

The last game is My Hero One’s Justice 2. As a lapsed anime fan, I have not watched one episode of My Hero Academia. I promise I’m going to change that, I just have a lot to catch up on. But I digress. This one is an “over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas!”

Reminder, you have until August 4th to download Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant from the July offerings.