Please Enjoy Andrea Pirlo Not Enjoying Himself Photoshopped into Movie Posters

Credit where it’s due: this is a truly amazing video produced by the MLS. The concept is simple: Andrea Pirlo looks at a bunch of movie posters that he has been photoshopped into and the camera captures his reaction. Above, he’s taken the place of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. There is so much to love: the slow, bemused look up at the camera, the nonplussed glance to someone off camera to his right. A GIF is worth 10,000 words and they all say: Why am I here right now? It is art.

We asked @Pirlo_official to rate a series of movie posters featuring him… https://t.co/IX7X1H6m1e

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2016

Another highlight is his response to an Indiana Jones poster, which is simply: “What?” The two posters he doesn’t seem to have a problem with, and may actually even like, are Face/Off and Twilight, so do with that what you will. And his appreciation for “the mattresses movie,” The Godfather is noted. I’m not sure exactly what they were expecting his reaction would be to these things—it’s safe to say they didn’t expect him to deadpan for 90 seconds—but they absolutely made lemonade out of lemons with this cut.

Videos by VICE

Now that you’ve seen a slightly bummed and confused Pirlo, here is some fun Pirlo: