Pokémon GO Reveals Surprising April Community Day Gen 9 Pokemon

April 2026’s Pokémon GO Community Day details have been revealed and the upcoming event shifts the spotlight to an exciting dual-type from Generation 9.

April 2026 Community Day Featured Pokémon and Bonuses

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Last weekend brought an exciting Scorbunny-themed March Community Day and now that the event has concluded fans can start looking forward to April 2026’s upcoming activities. The April Community Day features Tinkatink as the star of the show. Pokemon GO hasn’t officially made the announcement yet, but a teaser video has all but confirmed the upcoming event’s theme.

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Tinkatink’s Community Day event takes place on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 2:00pm to 5:00 pm local time. According to early intel, players will be able to enjoy the very popular 2x catch Candy bonus while hunting down the Fairy/Steel-type and looking for shiny spawns.

Here is a breakdown of all the confirmed features and bonuses for the April 2026 Tinkatink Community Day event:

Increased Tinkatink spawns

2× Catch Candy

2× Chance to get Candy XL from catching Pokémon

3 hour Incense

1 hour Lure Modules

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

1 additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.

April 2026 Community Day Featured Move

Players who evolve Tinkatuff (Tinkatink’s Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterward will get a Tinkaton that knows the Steel-type Charged Attack Gigaton Hammer. This new move should position Tinkaton to make a serious impact on the Ultra League meta game. Players can likely use Tinkaton to help counter Dragon- and Poison-type attackers.

As usual, an Ultra Community Day Box featuring five Ultra Balls and one Special Research ticket will be available on the Pokémon GO Web Store during the event for US $1.99. The Special Research is completely optional, but usually offers some pretty decent rewards that make the $2 entry fee worthwhile for players who often spend money in the game anyway. The Special Research will likely include a chance to earn:

3 encounters with Tinkatink that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Tinkatink

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

More details about the event, including the full list of Special Research tasks and rewards, will arrive closer to the April 11 start date. Be sure to check back in a few weeks to prepare for the big day’s activities.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.