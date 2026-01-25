Pokémon GO Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix February Community Day Guide

January is nearly over and it’s time for Pokémon GO players to start looking forward to next month’s big activities. February 2026 is scheduled to bring a very special community day event that highlights both Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix.

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

After a very exciting start to the year, the second Community Day of 2026 is going to put the spotlight on an iconic Gen 1 Fire-type and its Alolan variation. The February 2026 event is all about Vulpix and it will likely be a very popular one.

The Vulpix Community Day kicks off on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM local time and concludes on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 5:00 PM local time.

During the event, trainers can expect to enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix spawns

3× Catch XP

2× Catch Candy

2× Chance to get Candy XL from catching Pokémon

3 hour Incense (*) Lure icon 1 hour Lure Modules (Lures have a special mechanic during Vulpix and Alolan Vulpix Community Day) Trade icon Trades will require 50% less Stardust.)

1 additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.

Vulpix Shiny Odds and Ninetail Evolution Requirements

Players should have about a 5% (1 in 20) chance to get a Shiny Vulpix or Shiny Alolan Vulpix with each encounter during the February Community Day event window.

Once players encounter a Shiny Vulpix or a super high IV one that they would like to evolve, they’ll just need to make sure they have 50 Vulpix Candy ready for the evolution cost.

Vulpix to Ninetales – 50 Vulpix Candy

Alolan Vulpix to Alolan Ninetales – 50 Vulpix Candy

Vulpix Community Day Exclusive Moves

Screenshot: Niantic

Trainers who evolve a Vulpix during the event window, or up to four hours afterwards, will get a Ninetales that knows Energy Ball. This is a pretty powerful move that should end up being quite useful in both Raid Battles and the GO Battle League.

Evolving an Alolan Vulpix in the required timeframe will give players an Alolan Ninetales equipped with Chilling Water. This move doesn’t hit quite as hard as Energy Ball, but it is more cost efficient.

Vulpix Community Day – All Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Vulpix Special Research (1 /3)

Catch 3 Pokémon – Vulpix

Catch 5 Pokémon – Vulpix

Catch 7 Pokémon – Vulpix

Make 7 Nice Throws – 20 Ultra Ball

Make 5 Great Throws – 1 Star Piece

Make 5 Curve Balls – 1 Incense

Rewards – Vulpix, 50 Vulpix Candy, 50 Vulpix Candy XL

Vulpix Special Research (2/3)

Catch 3 Pokémon – Alolan Vulpix

Catch 5 Pokémon – Alolan Vulpix

Catch 10 Pokémon – Alolan Vulpix

Use 3 Berries to catch a Pokémon – 20 Ultra Ball

Use 5 Berries to catch a Pokémon – 1 Charge TM

Use 7 Berries to catch a Pokémon – 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards – Alolan Vulpix, 7500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy

Vulpix Special Research (3/3)

Catch 3 Pokémon – Vulpix

Catch 5 Pokémon – Vulpix

Catch 10 Pokémon – Vulpix

Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms – 20 Ultra Ball

Spin 4 PokéStops or Gyms – 1 Rocket Radar

Explore 1km – 1 Premium Raid Pass

Rewards – Vulpix, 10000 XP, 1 Rare XL Candy

That should be everything players need to know to dive into the February Community Day event and take full advantage of all the bonuses, features, and research opportunities.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.