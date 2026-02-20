Pokémon GO’s Super Mega Raids Are Asking a Lot From Players

Pokémon GO is introducing a brand-new type of Battle Raid when Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos arrives. Super Mega Raids are going to be exciting battles with powerful rewards, but the requirements to start the fight are going to force players to team up and bring some serious power to the table.

SUper Mega Raid Requirements

Super Mega Raids are a brand-new type of Mega Raid in Pokémon GO. The special Battle Raids are going to be the most difficult tier of Raid to complete, but players who manage to take down the bosses will earn more rewards, including Mega Energy.

In the future, players will be able to use Mega Energy to quickly increase their Pokémon’s Mega Level for all levels. The amount of Mega Energy required to level up will depend on how many times they have Mega Evolved that Pokémon—the more times they’ve Mega Evolved it, the less Mega Energy it will cost.

One of the biggest constraints to Super Mega Raids is that they require players to team up with at least seven other trainers to take on exceptionally powerful Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Although Pokémon GO is definitely a social game with a thriving community, it will likely be challenging for some players, especially those in more rural areas, to form up a reliable squad of seven allies to take on a fight.

In addition to the number of required trainers, Super Mega Raids also require every Trainer on the team to have at least one Mega-Evolved Pokémon in their battle party. That shouldn’t be too hard for players who have been actively engaged in the game over the last few years, but it could definitely be a limiting factor for newer or more casual players.

Players who want to take part in a Super Mega Raid, and have gathered their allies, will still need to use resources to get into the Raid lobby. In addition to the usual Premium Battle Pass option, players will now have the opportunity to use a Link Charge.

If you’re joining a Mega Raid or Super Mega Raid locally, you can use Link Charges or a Premium Battle Pass to enter. You will be able to select which resource you prefer to use before entering the lobby. In general, you’ll get much better value by using Link Charges for in-person standard Mega Raids compared to Premium Battle Passes.

If you’re joining a Super Mega Raid remotely, you must use both a Remote Raid Pass and Link Charges to join. Standard Mega Raids will still only require a Remote Raid Pass.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.