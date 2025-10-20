Pokémon Legends Z-A Fixes Shiny Pokémon’s Color For The First Time in 25 Years

Pokémon Legends Z-A players have discovered that the game has changed a popular Shiny Pokémon’s color scheme for the first time since 1999. The new Shiny variant in PLZA was originally from Gen 2’s Pokémon Gold and Silver games.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Slowpoke Gets Its Original Color Back

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

For many longtime fans, Shiny Slowpoke has been one of the more difficult Pokémon to catch. That is because ever since the series made the move to 3D in Pokémon X and Y, the Water-type’s Shiny variant doesn’t look that much different from its standard model. In fact, if you look at them side by side, they are pretty much the same color. Shiny Slowpoke is just a slightly muted pastel pink.

However, Pokémon Legends Z-A has finally fixed this after decades of frustration. In PLZA, Shiny Slowpoke has been given its original Shiny color from Pokémon Gold and Silver in 1999. Instead of a muted pink, it’s now purple. What a difference it makes as well, because you can now instantly tell when it’s Shiny while exploring Lumiose City in PLZA. However, it’s also just neat to see it get back its original Shiny look from Gen 2.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The new purple look also just makes more sense, since it’s the new Galarian Slowking regional form in Pokémon Sword and Shield that was introduced. In the latest regional evolution, Slowpoke now becomes a Poison-type, with the upper half of its body turning purple.

Not to mention, its other evolutions, Slowbro and Slowking, have also been shades of purple this entire time. So the Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Slowpoke model brings the Pokémon into a more consistent design across all of its evolutions.

How to Find Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As we mentioned in a previous article, Shiny Pokémon no longer despawn from the map. That means the second a Shiny has appeared in your game, it’s actually locked into your save file until you catch it or knock it out. As a result, players have already discovered the best Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny hunting method. Ready for it? You literally just use the game’s fast travel system on the map. Yes, it’s really that easy!

Here are the steps to find Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Step 1: Press the + Button to access your in-game map.

Press the + Button to access your in-game map. Step 2: Select a Fast Travel Point (Wild Zone, Cafe) that is close to the Pokémon Spawn you want.

Select a Fast Travel Point (Wild Zone, Cafe) that is close to the Pokémon Spawn you want. Step 3: Repeat the above steps over and over again for thirty minutes. Literally, just keep fast-traveling as quickly as possible.

Repeat the above steps over and over again for thirty minutes. Literally, just keep fast-traveling as quickly as possible. Step 4: After about thirty minutes, check the area to see if any Shiny Pokémon have spawned in.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As I said above, fast traveling to any location will automatically reset all the Pokémon in the area. So if you just keep fast traveling to that spot repeatedly, eventually Pokémon in that location will become Shiny.

And the best part is that if a Shiny Pokémon does show up, you won’t despawn it by refreshing the area with your fast travel. Like I said, it’s already locked in. As a result, people have been Shiny hunting Slowpoke in PLZA by using this trick in Wild Zone 10.

In fact, this is how people quickly discovered that Shiny Slowpoke now has a new color scheme in PLZA. So if you want to obtain the Gen 2 retro variant of the Water-type, you can use the above method. However, your odds of finding the rare variant go up substantially if you first obtain the Shiny Charm.

Although you need to prepare to do a lot of grinding, as you need to complete Mable’s Research to get the item, this includes completing over 1,000 Pokémon battles and smashing 1,000 Mega Crystals. Yeah, it’s a lot.