Pokemon Masters EX Players Can Face Off Against Tapu Bulu, Entei, & Moltres in Latest Legendary Gauntlet

Pokemon Masters EX has launched the latest Legendary Gauntlet event.

Pokemon Masters EX Legendary Gauntlet 10
Pokemon Masters EX is kicking off a new Legendary Gauntlet event during December 2025. This Legendary Gauntlet will involve challenges with three different legendary Pokemon – Tapu Bulu, Entei, and Moltres. By completing these challenges, players will be able to earn in-game rewards such as Cookies, Candy Coins, Power-Up Tickets, and more. This event will only be ongoing for a limited time, though, so players who wish to make the most of this opportunity will need to prepare for battle ahead of time.

Pokemon Masters EX Legendary Gaultet No. 10 Overview

Pokemon Masters EX event

The Legendary Gauntlet No. 10 event for Pokemon Masters EX will be available for players to participate in between the dates of December 5 2025 at 06:00 UTC, and December 18 2025 at 06:00 UTC. During this time, players will be able to face off against Tapu Bulu, Entei, and Moltres in three different Legendary Arena stages. By winning matches, players can create a win streak, earning bonus rewards.

Tapu Bulu’s Challenge: Part 3 Rewards

Completion Rewards:

Reward
1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
1x Chewy Lucky Cookie

General Rewards:

RewardChance
3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie50%
Chewy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie20%
3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie20%
3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie20%
Chewy Lucky Cookie20%

Entei’s Challenge: Part 3 Rewards

Completion Rewards:

Reward
1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
1x Chewy Lucky Cookie

General Rewards:

RewardChance
3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie50%
Chewy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie20%
3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie20%
3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie20%
Chewy Lucky Cookie20%

Moltres Challenge: Part 3 Rewards

Completion Rewards:

Reward
1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
1x Chewy Lucky Cookie

General Rewards:

RewardChance
3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie50%
Chewy Lucky Cookie50%
3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie20%
3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie20%
3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie20%
Chewy Lucky Cookie20%

Win Streak Rate Boost

Win StreakRewards & Chance
01 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie  – 25%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 10%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 1%
11 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie  – 50%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 20%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 3%
31 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie  – 75%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 30%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 6%
61 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie  – 100%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 40%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 10%
121 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie  – 100%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 50%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 15%

Win Streak Bonus Reward

Win StreakRewards
15 Star Power-up Ticket x20
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
2Strike Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
3Guaranteed Lucky Cookie 11 x1
5 Star Power-up Ticket x30
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
4Tech Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
5Support Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
6Guaranteed Lucky Cookie 11 x1
5 Star Power-up Ticket x50
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x2
7Strike Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
8Tech Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
9Support Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
10Guaranteed Lucky Cookie 11 x1
Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
115 Star Power-up Ticket x5
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
