Pokemon Masters EX Players Can Face Off Against Tapu Bulu, Entei, & Moltres in Latest Legendary Gauntlet

Pokemon Masters EX is kicking off a new Legendary Gauntlet event during December 2025. This Legendary Gauntlet will involve challenges with three different legendary Pokemon – Tapu Bulu, Entei, and Moltres. By completing these challenges, players will be able to earn in-game rewards such as Cookies, Candy Coins, Power-Up Tickets, and more. This event will only be ongoing for a limited time, though, so players who wish to make the most of this opportunity will need to prepare for battle ahead of time.
Pokemon Masters EX Legendary Gaultet No. 10 Overview
The Legendary Gauntlet No. 10 event for Pokemon Masters EX will be available for players to participate in between the dates of December 5 2025 at 06:00 UTC, and December 18 2025 at 06:00 UTC. During this time, players will be able to face off against Tapu Bulu, Entei, and Moltres in three different Legendary Arena stages. By winning matches, players can create a win streak, earning bonus rewards.
Tapu Bulu’s Challenge: Part 3 Rewards
Completion Rewards:
|Reward
|1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|1x Chewy Lucky Cookie
General Rewards:
|Reward
|Chance
|3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|Chewy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|Chewy Lucky Cookie
|20%
Entei’s Challenge: Part 3 Rewards
Completion Rewards:
|Reward
|1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|1x Chewy Lucky Cookie
General Rewards:
|Reward
|Chance
|3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|Chewy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|Chewy Lucky Cookie
|20%
Moltres Challenge: Part 3 Rewards
Completion Rewards:
|Reward
|1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|1x Chewy Lucky Cookie
General Rewards:
|Reward
|Chance
|3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|Chewy Lucky Cookie
|50%
|3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie
|20%
|Chewy Lucky Cookie
|20%
Win Streak Rate Boost
|Win Streak
|Rewards & Chance
|0
|1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 25%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 10%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 1%
|1
|1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 50%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 20%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 3%
|3
|1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 75%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 30%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 6%
|6
|1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 100%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 40%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 10%
|12
|1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 100%
2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 50%
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 15%
Win Streak Bonus Reward
|Win Streak
|Rewards
|1
|5 Star Power-up Ticket x20
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
|2
|Strike Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
|3
|Guaranteed Lucky Cookie 11 x1
5 Star Power-up Ticket x30
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
|4
|Tech Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
|5
|Support Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1
|6
|Guaranteed Lucky Cookie 11 x1
5 Star Power-up Ticket x50
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x2
|7
|Strike Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
|8
|Tech Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
|9
|Support Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
|10
|Guaranteed Lucky Cookie 11 x1
Move Candy Coin x1
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x3
|11
|5 Star Power-up Ticket x5
3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie x1