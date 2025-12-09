Pokemon Masters EX Players Can Face Off Against Tapu Bulu, Entei, & Moltres in Latest Legendary Gauntlet

Pokemon Masters EX is kicking off a new Legendary Gauntlet event during December 2025. This Legendary Gauntlet will involve challenges with three different legendary Pokemon – Tapu Bulu, Entei, and Moltres. By completing these challenges, players will be able to earn in-game rewards such as Cookies, Candy Coins, Power-Up Tickets, and more. This event will only be ongoing for a limited time, though, so players who wish to make the most of this opportunity will need to prepare for battle ahead of time.

Pokemon Masters EX Legendary Gaultet No. 10 Overview

The Legendary Gauntlet No. 10 event for Pokemon Masters EX will be available for players to participate in between the dates of December 5 2025 at 06:00 UTC, and December 18 2025 at 06:00 UTC. During this time, players will be able to face off against Tapu Bulu, Entei, and Moltres in three different Legendary Arena stages. By winning matches, players can create a win streak, earning bonus rewards.

Videos by VICE

Tapu Bulu’s Challenge: Part 3 Rewards

Completion Rewards: Reward 1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 1x Chewy Lucky Cookie General Rewards: Reward Chance 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 50% Chewy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 20% 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 20% 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 20% Chewy Lucky Cookie 20%

Entei’s Challenge: Part 3 Rewards

Completion Rewards: Reward 1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 1x Chewy Lucky Cookie General Rewards: Reward Chance 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 50% Chewy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 20% 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 20% 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 20% Chewy Lucky Cookie 20%

Moltres Challenge: Part 3 Rewards

Completion Rewards: Reward 1x 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 1x 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 1x 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 1x Chewy Lucky Cookie General Rewards: Reward Chance 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 50% Chewy Lucky Cookie 50% 3 Star Crunchy Lucky Cookie 20% 3 Star Creamy Lucky Cookie 20% 3 Star Crispy Lucky Cookie 20% Chewy Lucky Cookie 20%

Win Streak Rate Boost

Win Streak Rewards & Chance 0 1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 25%

2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 10%

3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 1% 1 1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 50%

2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 20%

3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 3% 3 1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 75%

2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 30%

3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 6% 6 1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 100%

2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 40%

3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 10% 12 1 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 100%

2 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 50%

3 Star Deluxe Lucky Cookie – 15%

Win Streak Bonus Reward