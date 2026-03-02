Pokémon Pokopia Release Times Confirmed – Here’s When It Goes Live on Switch 2

The Pokémon Pokopia release date is finally here. After months of anticipation, players will soon be able to jump into the new Pokémon life-sim on Nintendo Switch 2. If you’re wondering exactly when Pokémon Pokopia unlocks in your region, here are the official release times, preload details, and what you need to know before launch.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

According to The Pokémon Company, the Pokémon Pokopia release date is Thursday, February 5, 2026. However, because it’s a Nintendo-published title, it will likely get a global midnight launch on the Switch 2. Yes, that means some players will technically get access to the game early on the 4th, depending on their time zone.

Based on how the Nintendo eShop usually handles midnight releases, Pokémon Pokopia will go live at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET. However, players looking to jump into the game as soon as possible will need to know what time this is when converted to their own region. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Below is a table that shows when Pokopia releases worldwide:

Pokémon Pokopia Release Times (Worldwide)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM February 4 North America (ET) 12:00 AM February 5 Canada (ET) 12:00 AM February 5 United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM February 5 Europe (CET) 6:00 AM February 5 Japan (JST) 2:00 PM February 5 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM February 5 Australia (AEDT)* 4:00 PM February 5 New Zealand (NZDT) 6:00 PM February 5

Does Pokémon Pokopia Have Preload?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company



Yes, you can preload Pokémon Pokopia on your Nintendo Switch 2 right now. The Pokopia download size is roughly 10GB, so make sure you have the necessary space on your console before the 5th!

To preload Pokopia, you just have to take the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the Nintendo eShop here.

Go to the Nintendo eShop here. Step 2: Click the pre-order button and purchase Pokémon Pokopia for $69

Click the pre-order button and purchase Pokémon Pokopia for $69 Step 3: Your Pokopia will automatically download to the console your Switch 2 account is linked to.

Your Pokopia will automatically download to the console your Switch 2 account is linked to. Step 4: Play Pokopia when the game unlocks on February 5 (or 4th depending on your time zone)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company



Interestingly, Pokémon Pokopia is already the highest-reviewed Pokémon game since 2022’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s also the first Pokémon game to net a 90 rating on Metacritic. Although that overall score could drop when more reviews come in. Regardless, it’s easily the best-rated Pokémon game in years, so the hype is off the charts!