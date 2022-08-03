‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ May Actually Be Worth Being Excited About

The Pokémon Company’s impeccably-dressed President has, once again, graced us with his presence, this time bringing tidings of the latest games in the mainline Pokémon series, Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet. Based on Wednesday’s preview, they are, admittedly, pretty much everything that longtime fans of the series have been begging for. They’re truly open-world. You can tackle the gyms in any order your heart desires. They have four-player, over-world co-op. They have two additional main quests to supplement your journey through the Pokémon League. They seem to perform…totally fine. They have a little dog! As much as it astounds me to say it, GameFreak has appeared to finally be attempting to make the game people have been asking for for decades.

The games, which launch in the traditional mid-late November window that Pokémon is known for, also introduce a handful of new Pokémon (the 9th generation), and unique Paldean (the new region) forms that are worth highlighting. Most notable among them is Fidough, a little bread dog made of soft, unbaked dough. My favorite kinds of Pokémon are little butlers and dogs with depression, which means that Fidough is an extremely targeted attack on my person, one which I do not take lightly. I reject this sad, dog-butler pandering, and choose instead to be extremely excited about the poison-type, Paldean Wooper. As a noted Wooper stan, seeing that little freak finally get an alternate form is a joy; that they’ve made him a dirty, grimy boy is icing on the cake.

In #PokemonScarletViolet you’ll ride Koraidon or Miraidon to embark on an unrestricted adventure! These Legendary Pokémon can change forms to better suit the terrain.



🏍️ Learn more: https://t.co/4iCRgLUp3q pic.twitter.com/H518OekaZk — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 3, 2022

In addition to the new and returning Pokémon reveals, we also got an extended look at the series’ two, motorcycle-themed legendary Pokémon: Koraidon and Miraidon. The motorcycle gimmick is silly, everyone knows this. However, the Pokémon company has enhanced its silliness by having the scarlet Koraidon not even bother to use their wheels, and to instead run around like a normal dog. This is evil. To give a dragon-dog a wheel (this is a sin in and of itself), and then to deny that dog use of their wheel, can only be the work of a confused, punitive god drunk on a cruel sort of creativity.

The Pokémon series has been stagnant for a very, very long time. Pokémon Sword and Shield were major disappointments, and many suspected the mainline franchise would remain utterly committed to its boring, consistent goals. Pokémon Legends: Arceus gave people a glimpse at what a different version of Pokémon can be, and Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet seem to have learned from its success. Knowing the Pokémon company, in about three months I’ll look back at these words and rue them, but for now I am legitimately hopeful for the series for the first time in years.