Pope Leo Blessed and Signed a Holographic Popplio Pokémon Card

There isn’t a whole lot of precedent for how valuable a Pokémon card can be after it’s been blessed by the Pope. We’re about to find out now that a teenage Danish Pokémon fan who goes by the name ReptileCake somehow turned a youth trip to Italy into getting the newly minted Pope Leo to bless his Reverse Holo Popplio card.

Pope Leo. Popplio. Get it?

Videos by VICE

On July 5th at the Vatican, where America’s own freshly minted pontiff calls home, Pope Leo XIV met with European students for a standard meet-and-greet. Some of the teens brought rosaries and traditional keepsakes for blessings. ReptileCake brought a punny holo Pokémon card of Popplie.

A Danish Teen Got The New Pope To Bless A Pokémon Card

Popplio is a slightly newer entry into the ever-expanding Pokémon canon. It’s a water-type seal Pokémon that was introduced in the Sun and Moon entries of the series, released back in 2016. Popplio is one of three starters, along with Rowlet (Grass/Flying type) and Litten (Fire type). Popplio also has the unique distinction of being the only Pokémon with a name that vaguely sounds like the name of a Pope.

According to ReptileCake, in a Reddit post wherein he detailed the meeting, Pope Leo “laughed, probably as a courtesy, but he did know about Pokémon cards.” Even better, the Pope passed it around to his security detail like a kid showing off their prized Pokémon card on the playground.

ReptileCake didn’t just bring one Popplio card with him. He brought two and got Pope Leo to sign one. The moment, captured in a Vatican-provided photo, shows Pope Leo smiling, probably totally unaware of how much money this thing is going to fetch at auction one day. But that’s unlikely to happen. If ReptileCake has his way, he’s never getting rid of it.

b“It’s a personal artifact that I’ll cherish for eternity,” ReptileCake said in a thread posted to r/intrestingasfuck. Fair. Some things are worth more than money, like a well-executed once-in-a-lifetime Pope-based Pokémon pun.