Poppy Assists Linkin Park With One of Their Biggest Hits During Colombian Show

Linkin Park set off on the South American leg of their tour on October 25, starting with a show in Bogotá, Colombia. The From Zero World Tour, in support of their recent comeback album From Zero, kicked off on September 11, 2024. The first leg concluded in December, before starting up again in January 2025.

Poppy is joining Linkin Park on the road for the next six dates in South America; she’s serving as support for several shows in Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Additional acts include Argentine band Deny, and Chilean band Tenemos Explosivos, both post-hardcore groups that will open their hometown shows.

Meanwhile, during the four-act show in Colombia, Poppy surprised the crowd by joining Linkin Park on stage. She came out at the end of Act II to perform “One Step Closer” alongside Emily Armstrong, Mike Shinoda, and their bandmates and touring members.

Poppy brought ferocious electricity to the iconic chorus, letting out her powerful screams on lyrics that were historically performed by Shinoda. Armstrong took the lines attributed to the late Chester Bennington, vocals more streamlined and less gritty.

The entire show itself consisted of a 27-song setlist, including several tracks from the recent album as well as many old favorites. Linkin Park opened with “Somewhere I Belong” before transitioning to more recent tracks. In the last half of the set, after “One Step Closer,” they moved into more Linkin Park standards.

“What I’ve Done,” “Numb,” “From The Inside,” “Bleed It Out,” and “In The End” all came in the last act. They were interspersed with songs like “Stained,” “Overflow,” “Heavy Is The Crown,” and “Papercut,” before ending with “Faint.”

Linkin Park’s 2025 World Tour dates come to a close on November 16 in Mexico City. But, they’ll be back on the road in 2026. January 18 kicks off a new stretch of dates starting in Bahrain, before heading to United Arab Emirates and India. Then, they travel to Australia for three dates in March, before hitting spots all over Europe.

There are several dates set in Germany and two in Spain, with single shows in France, Portugal, Austria, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Switzerland over the summer. The 2026 dates come to a close on June 30 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images