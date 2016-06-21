Porn Producer In David De Gea Case: “There Are Many More Players, But Police Don’t Want to Know Names”

The porn producer at the heart of the David De Gea scandal has claimed that no pressure was exerted on the women involved, and that the players who allegedly met them in a hotel in Madrid “just wanted to get to know the girls.”



Ignacio Allende Fernández, otherwise known as Torbe, was arrested last April on charges of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, sexual assault, pimping, child pornography, extortion and money laundering. He is alleged to have been behind an incident of forced prostitution involving two Spanish U21 players in 2012, which reportedly took place at a five-star hotel in Madrid.

A protected witness in Torbe’s ongoing trial claimed that he organised the meeting at the hotel alongside De Gea. The Manchester United ‘keeper has flatly denied any involvement, saying: “This is all something false which has come out in the press.”

In a letter seen by Spanish news outlet ABC, Torbe has now tried to downplay the incident. He has claimed that the girls “were free to do whatever they wanted” with the players involved. The letter was sent to Maria Lapiedra, a prominent porn actress in Spain.

Despite downplaying the significance of the meeting at the hotel, Torbe has insinuated that he has been involved in procuring sex workers for other footballers. He reportedly ended his letter by claiming: “There are many more players, but the police don’t want to know their names.”

It is unclear how, or why, the letter was leaked to the press. Speaking after reports of his involvement first emerged, De Gea said: “I’ve left it in the hands of my lawyers. It’s all lies.”

