Pornhub Finally Removes Girls Do Porn

Pornhub, one of the most visited websites in the world, is no longer hosting an official page and videos from Girls Do Porn, a company that allegedly coerced dozens of women into adult videos and lied to them about how widely they’ll be distributed online.

Last week, the owners and employees of Girls Do Porn were charged with federal sex trafficking counts.

Until today, Pornhub allowed Girls Do Porn to host dozens of videos on its platform—even after 22 women who appeared in the Girls Do Porn videos sued the production company for fraud, emotional distress damages, and misappropriation of their likeness. The civil trial has been ongoing since late August; in September, a videographer who worked for Girls Do Porn testified in court that the production company lured into having sex on video after being allegedly promised the videos would never be widely distributed or posted online.

Pornhub confirmed to Motherboard that the channel was removed following the federal indictment. A spokesperson for Pornhub attributed the following statement to Pornhub VP, Corey Price: “In light of the new criminal charges against Girls Do Porn we have removed all their uploads and channels from all sites across the Pornhub Network.”

Women who appeared in Girls Do Porn videos and spoke to Motherboard, as well as some of the plaintiffs in the civil suit, said that Girls Do Porn posting the videos to Pornhub led to them being doxed. Having their identities exposed to their communities and family members led several of the women in Girls Do Porn videos to endure ongoing harassment, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Following Motherboard’s investigation in July into Pornhub’s role in spreading the videos online, Pornhub talked to the lawyers of the plaintiffs in the civil suit, removed several videos from its platform, and removed Girls Do Porn from several of its promotional pages where Girls Do Porn was listed as a premium partner and provider of “top shelf” content.

Until today, Pornhub continued to host Girls Do Porn’s official page, as well as dozens of videos with millions and millions of views. Now, Girls Do Porn’s page is gone entirely. Girls Do Porn’s content also appears to be pulled from Youporn, another porn site owned by Pornhub’s parent company Mindgeek.

Despite Girls Do Porn’s official page and videos being removed, Girls Do Porn videos continue to live on Pornhub and other sites in unofficial full videos, clips, and compilations uploaded by users.

Updated 10/15, 2:38 p.m. to include a statement from Pornhub.