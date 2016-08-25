Portraits of a Socialite Who Named Her Dog After Jackie O

This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Six years ago, photographer Chuck Grant met Tina Santi Flaherty, who lives above Jackie Kennedy’s old apartment on 5th Avenue. Tina describes Jackie Kennedy as her muse, has written a book about the former first lady, and named her dog Jackie. Grant’s photos of Tina (and Jackie the dog) are inspired by Kennedy’s aesthetic.

Tina Flaherty is an author living in NYC. You can check our her book, What Jackie Taught Us, here.