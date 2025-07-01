PowerA Comes Out Swinging With Controllers, Screen Protectors, and a Case for Switch 2; Here’s What I Think About Them (Review)

PowerA has been around for roughly 15 years, and they’ve been a staple of my controller collection since their inception. As third-party controllers continue to get bigger, better, and bolder, they’ve been following the trend. Video game prices aren’t the only thing that keep going up every console generation. Innovations that first-party controllers aren’t including, such as Hall Effect or TMR Joysticks, back paddles, and so much more, make a lot of these controllers much more enticing than they’ve ever been before. But are they worth your money?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The PowerA Wired Advantage Controller Is Lightweight, High Quality, but a Few Missing Features Bum Me Out

First up, we’ve got the PowerA Wired Advantage Controller. The first thing that you may notice is that there is no wire in the photo that I’ve included. That’s because the Wired Advantage Controller connects on the top, via USB-C. While it does include a cable, it’s roughly 10ft long. Not long enough to reach from my entertainment center to the couch, so I had to get crafty. I ordered a 20ft cable on Amazon, just to press my luck and see if it would work. To my surprise, this off-brand cable gave me no hassle, connecting directly to the side of the Switch 2 Dock and working as a Wired Pro Controller.

At an MSRP of $39.99, it’s less than half the price of the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, but includes most of the same features. A dedicated GameChat button, alongside our + and – buttons, a Capture button, and a Home Button. Programmable back paddles, alongside Hall Effect Joysticks, ensure that this controller never drifts. 3.5mm headphone jack for communication, and Type-C to Type-C will allow players to plug this into the top of their Switch 2 console and use this controller in handheld mode. PowerA has done away with the notched cable hole, so any cable will work with this one. Plus, the three designs are really nice and high quality.

For the price? It’s hard to beat that. But, there are some things that you may want to know.

Unlike the Switch 2 Pro Controller, This Controller Can’t Turn the Console on From the Couch for You

Now, for $39.99, you had to expect that some features may have been left on the cutting room floor. There is no HD Rumble or Rumble at all in this controller. No NFC, no option for wireless communication at all. For some, this may be a dealbreaker. But, for a cost-effective controller that genuinely works great out of the box? I can look past some of these little flaws.

I would have liked any sort of Rumble support here, even if it was something similar to what the Xbox controllers have to offer. It felt strange playing Mario Kart World and not feeling the rumble of the shell smashing into me. But for someone who doesn’t mind the lack of Rumble or the wired connection, the Hall Effect sticks feel lovely, and the buttons are delightfully clicky. Not Microswitch clicky by any means, but they still offer an incredibly satisfying click. While I already enjoyed my time with the Advantage Wired Controller, my wife has already claimed this one for her Mario Kart adventures.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Slim and Stylish, the Powera Slim Switch 2 Carrying Case Is a Fashionable Accessory. But It May Not Be for Clumsy Players.

A carrying case is one of those things that I always need for a portable console. Ironically enough, I still have my Day One Switch 1 carrying case that I got for my birthday back in 2017, and it’s served me incredibly well over the years. The thick exterior padding, while not the most fashionable, still looks great to this day. The Switch 2 Slim Carrying Case, on the other hand, looks great. It’s attractive at a glance, and the heather-gray fabric used on it catches your eye rather quickly. But, it’s a slim case, meaning that fashion has been put to the forefront, and protection is minimal. For a suggested MSRP of $19.99, however, I’ve seen much worse.

If you’re a clumsy player, this may not be the case for you. The Switch 2 does nestle inside of this case extremely nicely, and it has space for 10 Game Cards. More than enough for your typical bout of travel, I would only assume. This carrying case would fare well in a crowded backpack, as there is more than enough protective material surrounding the console to protect it from imminent danger. But I fear that a drop from a higher distance could spell trouble for the new console. While I can see myself using this for shorter trips, I would feel more comfortable with my Switch 2 inside of something a bit more durable and hardshelled. But, to give PowerA credit? They’ve made an incredibly sleek and stylish little case that fits like a glove.

Verdict: Recommended

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

While I Prefer Glass Over Plastic Screen Protectors, the Powera Version Is Genuinely Very Nice and Easy To Apply

After working in the Mobile industry for roughly seven years, I never wanted to touch a Plastic Screen protector again in my life. They’re typically a mess to apply, capturing dust and grime underneath the thin protector. When PowerA wanted to send over a set of their screen protectors, a part of my internal trauma reawakened. Little did I know, even after a week of using the console unprotected and without anything else on it, it would be extremely easy to apply these. Two screen protectors come in each pack, and I would expect nothing less for the suggested MSRP of $12.99. These are surprisingly nice.

The fit is good, with minimal margin for error on any side of the display. For players who want a 1:1 fit, this may not be the right set of screen protectors for you. But if you want an inexpensive way to protect the plastic-coated screen of the Nintendo Switch 2 from scratches and other types of damage, this gets the job done. There are more than enough dust remover stickers and application helpers inside the packaging, and I didn’t need to attempt to reapply this protector at all. Over the past few weeks, there has been no peeling or sticking, and it has proved itself incredibly useful. Now, once PowerA starts making glass protectors? Then we’ll be talking.

Verdict: Recommended

Overall, I’m happy with what the PowerA lineup for the Switch 2 looks like this early after launch. Sure, the Slim Case and the Screen Protectors are going to be more “niche” products, aimed at a specific demographic of traveling players. For what it’s worth, they’re incredibly nice and feel rather premium overall. I do hope that PowerA does come out with Glass Screen Protectors and a sturdier case in the future, as I was impressed with what was on offer here.

The PowerA Advantage Wired Controller, however, is the showstopper of their early lineup. It’s incredibly lightweight and feels sturdy, and the Hall Effect joysticks travel well and have a great bounce to them. The button layout is simple to understand, and gives players a chance to get in on some of the more “exclusive” Switch 2 offerings without needing to sell a kidney to afford first-party accessories. I hope that future iterations of the controller will allow us to wake the console from Sleep, but otherwise, it’s a great alternative to the Pro Controller 2.