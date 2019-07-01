VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Entertainment

Powerful Photos from This Year’s NYC Pride and Queer Liberation Marches

By

2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3439
Share:

This weekend, New York City looked and felt like the LGBTQ capital of the world. Fifty years after the Stonewall Riots, Stonewall 50 and World Pride flourished in the heart and soul of the city, bringing tens of thousands of LGBTQ folks and allies from across the country and beyond to celebrate this momentous anniversary.

Yesterday, the inaugural Queer Liberation March kicked off in the morning, with the NYC Pride March continuing in the afternoon. The Queer Liberation March intentionally avoided corporate sponsorship and police involvement—although, unsurprisingly, there were still some police present—and followed the route of 1970’s original Christopher Street Liberation Day March, the start of NYC Pride, beginning in the Village and culminating in Central Park. Chants of “Riot, riot, riot! We will not be quiet!” and signs that read AIDS IS NOT OVER served as reminders that the purposeful seeds of the Stonewall Riots need to be continuously nurtured for survival.

Videos by VICE

1561996209847-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3589
Queer Liberation March

The Pride March stepped off at noon, its route hitting Washington Square Park, Stonewall National Monument, and the NYC AIDS Memorial and culminating at 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. The Queer Liberation and NYC Pride Marches both had moments of silence to honor those in the LGBTQ community lost to homophobia, transphobia, racism, sexism, HIV/AIDS, and all forms of violence. Participants and spectators were beautifully diverse—a rainbow of ages, ethnicities, cultures, nationalities, races, and sexual identities, coming from all walks of life, occupations, communities, and families to celebrate a common humanity.

1561995988676-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3247
Queer Liberation March
1561996008877-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3168
Queer Liberation March
1561996026420-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3338
Queer Liberation March
1561996055988-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3349
Queer Liberation March
1561996097309-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3408
Queer Liberation March
1561996374034-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3292
Queer Liberation March
1561996118071-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3526
Queer Liberation March
1561996131659-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3520
Queer Liberation March
1561996616818-2019_0630_PrideParade-4800
Pride Parade
1561996146882-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3535
Queer Liberation March
1561996422780-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3066
Queer Liberation March
1561996163585-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3577
Queer Liberation March
1561997157271-2019_0630_QueerLiberationMarch-3005
Photograph of the author, Meryl Meisler.
1561996249359-2019_0630_PrideParade-3792
Pride Parade
1561996268509-2019_0630_PrideParade-3954
Pride Parade
1561996284541-2019_0630_PrideParade-4316
Pride Parade
1561996309884-2019_0630_PrideParade-5011
Pride Parade
1561996739551-2019_0630_PrideParade-4480
Pride Parade
1561996322447-2019_0630_PrideParade-4772
Pride Parade

All photographs by Meryl Meisler. You can follow her work here.

Tagged:
, , ,
Share:

More
From VICE