Crash into Summer with PAWS New Single “Gone So Long”

At this point, Scottish punk trio PAWS have accolades on accolades. They started out with a debut album recorded by a Test Icicle, toured with everyone from The Cribs to Fucked Up, and bashed out their second album in a studio in the woods in upstate New York. They also went viral after a spat with camp Morrissey when both artists were scheduled to perform in the same venue but concerns about the sound overlapping almost meant PAWS’ show would be plugged (it wasn’t). All of which brings us to the present day, and their third stage of reanimation: No Grace – their forthcoming album produced by Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus. We’re premiering “Gone So Long” from it below, and it’s clear that the two are a perfect fit. Energy that’s been bottled up and shaken, anthemic melodies that toe the line between Americanised pop-punk and UK indie, *that* bass tone. It’s everything you need as we segue into summer.
Listen below.
No Grace will be released on June 17 via Fat Cat and is available to pre-order now.
PAWS are about to embark on what looks like one of the largest European tours anyone has ever done, so if you’re free at some point over the next four months you can catch them at the following places:
4/22 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11 w/ Dead Coast
04/23 – Groningen, NL @ De Gym
04/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
04/26 – Aarhus, DK @ TAPE
04/28 – Stavanger, NO @ Folken
04/29 – Bergen, NO @ Kvarteret
04/30 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
05/02 – Eskilstuna, SE @ Mint Editions
05/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Landet
05/05 – Gothenburg, SE @ Skujl 46
05/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
05/07 – Malmo, SE @ Grand
05/08 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
05/10 – Vienna, AU @ Fluc w/ Pop1280
05/11 – Luzern, CH @ Schuur w/ TacoCat
05/12 – Zurich, CH @ Gonzo Club
05/13 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur w/ TacoCat
05/14 – Tilburg, NL @ Extase w/ TacoCat
05/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Butchers Tears
05/16 – Brussels, BE @ Magazin4 w/ The Coathangers
05/17 – Paris, FR @ Mechanique Ondulatoire w/ SWMRS
05/18 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Le National
05/19 – Kreuzlingen, Switzerland @ Horst Klub
05/20 – Bologna, IT @ No Sniffing Glucose Festival @ Mikasa
05/22 – Fano, IT @ Inóore @ Bagnacciuga
05/24 – Geneva, Switzerland @ La Makhno w/ Terry Malts
05/26 – Oviedo, ES @ La Salvaje
05/27- Madrid, ES @ GetMAD Festival
05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ La [2] de Sala Apollo
06/03 – Inverness, UK @ Brew At The Bog Festival
06/22 – Dundee, UK @ Conroy’s Bar w/ The Spook School, The Kimberly Steaks,
06/23 – Aberdeen, UK @ The Lemon Tree w/ The Spook School
06/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall w/ The Spook School
06/25 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo w/ The Spook School
06/26 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms w/ The Spook School
06/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2 w/ The Spook School
06/28 – Leicester, UK @ The Musician w/ The Spook School
06/29 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen w/ The Spook School
06/30 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House w/ The Spook School
07/01 – Bristol, UK @ Start The Bus w/ The Spook School
07/02 – London, UK @ Moth Club w/ The Spook School
07/03 – Brighton, UK @ Hope and Ruin w/ The Spook School
07/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds w/ The Spook School
07/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Bungalows and Bears w/ Big Deal, Hannah Lou Clark