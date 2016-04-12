Crash into Summer with PAWS New Single “Gone So Long”

At this point, Scottish punk trio PAWS have accolades on accolades. They started out with a debut album recorded by a Test Icicle, toured with everyone from The Cribs to Fucked Up, and bashed out their second album in a studio in the woods in upstate New York. They also went viral after a spat with camp Morrissey when both artists were scheduled to perform in the same venue but concerns about the sound overlapping almost meant PAWS’ show would be plugged (it wasn’t). All of which brings us to the present day, and their third stage of reanimation: No Grace – their forthcoming album produced by Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus. We’re premiering “Gone So Long” from it below, and it’s clear that the two are a perfect fit. Energy that’s been bottled up and shaken, anthemic melodies that toe the line between Americanised pop-punk and UK indie, *that* bass tone. It’s everything you need as we segue into summer.

Listen below.

No Grace will be released on June 17 via Fat Cat and is available to pre-order now.

PAWS are about to embark on what looks like one of the largest European tours anyone has ever done, so if you’re free at some point over the next four months you can catch them at the following places:

