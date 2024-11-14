‘Prince of Persia’ Is Getting a Major Update! …No, Not That One!

Okay, I’ll stop with my foolishness. No, I’m not talking about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Though, the game that’s actually receiving a major update is The Rogue Prince of Persia. …Which I just learned existed today! …And is also a roguelike action-platformer. Can’t Ubisoft sue for– wait. Ubisoft published this?!

I’ll be the first one to say it. I’m confused. Like, majorly. Didn’t Ubisoft pull the plug on The Lost Crown? However, my grievances aside, here’s what will be changing in this upcoming Prince of Persia patch on November 21!

Big art upgrade

More biomes

More bosses

New story act + tons of narrative polish for Act 1

New enemies

Many Quality of Life additions like multiple save slots & more

German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish localization

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Indeed, now that the meat of the article is done with, I need to settle my bewilderment here live and in living color. So, when did this happen? Why are there two Prince of Persia roguelike games? Steam, help me out here!

“Experience a fast-paced, challenging but accessible roguelite as you master acrobatic moves and flow seamlessly between platforming and combat. Find new weapons, equip trinkets with special effects and upgrade them to make your own builds. Discover new characters, information and areas as you try to find a way to save Persia from a Hun invasion and become the hero you have always wanted to be,” the game’s Steam blurb says. Is this… is this not The Lost Crown?

“This game is not a roguelike, it’s a platformer/metroidvania whose only roguelike quality is the mildly changing map. Talent points are lackluster, the medallions are boring, the weapons don’t matter or really play much different and there is no making a build so far. The loot is so random you can go an entire area without seeing a medallion but upgrading your weapon 8 times.

“Honestly if you played The Lost Crown then you don’t need to play this, this is like a light version of that game,” one negative Steam review states. Then, I don’t know. Considering Ubisoft’s apparent feelings about The Lost Crown, I’m just not exactly registering any of this.